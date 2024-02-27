MTI – Econews

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024, 17:00

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Parliament

Photo by MTI/Zoltán Máthé

Lawmakers elected Tamás Sulyok, who heads the Constitutional Court, to the office of President of the Republic in a vote on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Sulyok was elected president with a vote of 134 for, 5 against, and no abstentions.

MPs had accepted the resignation of President Katalin Novák ahead of the vote.

Novák resigned earlier in February after a pardon issued to a former deputy director of a children's home convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case came to light.

Sulyok took his oath of office after the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February Analysis

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens in February

Economy | Feb 27, 2024, 12:20
Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession Int’l Relations

Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Politics | Feb 26, 2024, 18:10
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week HR

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50
Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day Conferences

Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day

Budapest | Feb 27, 2024, 08:30

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic

Lawmakers to Vote Monday on New President

Lawmakers to Vote Monday on New President

Politics Domestic | Feb 24, 2024, 14:00
Parl't Approves Controversial National Sovereignty Protectio...

Parl't Approves Controversial National Sovereignty Protectio...

Politics Domestic | Dec 13, 2023, 10:05
Lawmakers Approve Tax Changes

Lawmakers Approve Tax Changes

Politics Domestic | Nov 21, 2023, 15:40

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Politics Domestic | Feb 27, 2024, 17:00
Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Hungarian Lawmakers Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

Politics Foreign Affairs | Feb 26, 2024, 18:10
PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

Business People | Feb 27, 2024, 16:50

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT