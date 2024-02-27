Parliament Elects Sulyok as New Hungarian President

Lawmakers elected Tamás Sulyok, who heads the Constitutional Court, to the office of President of the Republic in a vote on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Sulyok was elected president with a vote of 134 for, 5 against, and no abstentions.

MPs had accepted the resignation of President Katalin Novák ahead of the vote.

Novák resigned earlier in February after a pardon issued to a former deputy director of a children's home convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case came to light.

Sulyok took his oath of office after the vote.