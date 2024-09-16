Of the total 6,083 votes cast, 3,265 backed the ban and 2,818 were against it, the council said. All people over 16 with a residency card for a local address were eligible to participate.

The approximately 20.52% participation rate was “well over” the rate for similar votes, it added.

As a result, the local council will ban short-term homestays from January 1, 2026, the report noted.

When calling for the vote earlier this year, the district municipality said there are some 2,226 private tourism accommodations operating in District VI at present, close to 8% of all homes in the area.

The district council noted that lawmakers earlier gave municipal governments a mandate to limit homestays to a certain number of days per year.

As a limit of 60, 75, or 130 days cannot be legally enforced, residents of District VI were asked whether or not “Airbnb-type rentals” should be banned.