Waberer’s announced winning the tender in an announcement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

The approximately 25,000 sqm logistics base in Ecser (25 km southeast of Budapest) is due to be completed in the last quarter of 2025.

Waberer’s recently announced the establishment of its logistics real estate business, which, in addition to managing its own warehouse developments, will also develop logistics centers. It will also sell or rent them out to clients.