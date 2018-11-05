Orbán visits China International Import Expo in Shanghai

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reiterated Hungaryʼs commitment to supporting Chinaʼs cooperation with countries in the CEE region at the opening of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Monday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

(Balázs Szecsődi / kormany.hu)

Hungary is committed to strengthening the 16+1 Platform, established by China to foster economic ties with 16 countries in the CEE region, the prime minister said.

Orbán also said Hungary is interested in the success of Chinaʼs "One Belt, One Road" initiative, adding that Hungary backs the freest and fairest world trade possible.

Orbán acknowledged the contribution of Chinese companies doing business in Hungary, such as Bank of China, Huawei and Wanhua. He added that Hungarian firms in the engineering, pharmaceutical and food industries are increasing their presence on Chinese markets.

After opening remarks, Orbán, together with heads of other national delegations, visited the Expoʼs highlights with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The PM was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, and Minister of Agriculture István Nagy.

Agreements on Hungarian-Chinese partnerships in the dairy, innovative energy and water management sectors are expected to be signed on Tuesday, Orbán noted.

Hungary is one of twelve guests of honor at the Expo, where more than 130 countries and regions are represented. Some 2,800 companies will be exhibiting at the event, which is expected to draw 300,000 visitors until Saturday.

Later Monday, Orbán and his ministerial colleagues met with officials of Huawei, discussing the digitalization of society, the economy and security, MTI reported. Huawei has invested USD 1.2 bln in Hungary since 2005, employing more than 2,000 people in the country, where it bases its biggest production and logistics center outside of China. In 2013, Huawei became the first Chinese-owned firm to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the government of Hungary, the report added.

