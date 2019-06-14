Orbán sets terms for supporting EU leaders, strategy

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said respect for economic sovereignty is among the conditions for Hungaryʼs support of incoming European Union leaders and EU strategy in a weekly interview on public radio on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

Orbán with other V4 leaders (Photo: Prime Ministerʼs press office)

"Economic sovereignty must be defended and respected by incoming [EU] leaders," Orbán said on Kossuth Rádio, a week ahead of an EU summit that will decide on appointments for the next institutional cycle as well as the EUʼs strategic agenda for 2019-2024.

"The independence of member statesʼ economic policies must be respected. A uniform economic policy cannot be forced on countries which differ from each other to such an extraordinary degree," he said.

"We donʼt want bureaucrats in Brussels to dream up a tax system and force it upon us, or decide what the Hungarian budget should look like," he added.

Orbán noted that Hungaryʼs support of EU leaders and strategy also depended on a commitment to stopping migration, respect for nations, and the acknowledgment of Europeʼs system of values based on Christian culture.

V4 countries agree on common position

Yesterday, MTI cited Orbánʼs press chief saying that the prime ministers of the Visegrád Group - Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia - agreed at a meeting in Budapest to take a common stand on appointments and other issues at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels in the coming week.

Orbán hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in his office in the Castle District, said Bertalan Havasi.

Babis also informed his counterparts of programs to be launched after the Czech Republic takes over the rotating presidency of the V4 on July 1.