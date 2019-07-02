Klára Dobrev nominated as EP vice president

Bence Gaál

New Democratic Coalition (DK) MEP Klára Dobrev, wife of former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány, will be nominated for the position of vice president of the European Parliament by the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group, according to a report by news site Index.hu.

DK MEPs, including Klára Dobrev (second from right) (photo: Facebook)

According to DK, the S&D group decided to put forward Dobrev unanimously.

"No Hungarian left-wing politician ever filled such a high position in the European Parliament," the party says. "This is a huge triumph not only for the Hungarian democratic opposition, but for all of Hungary as well."

The top positions in the EU are set to be decided today and tomorrow. While it is uncertain who will lead the European Commission, Manfred Weber is now tipped to become president of the EP, which would open the door for a vice president from the S&D group.