Hungary mulls plans to upgrade diplomatic ties with Syria

 BBJ
 Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:50

Hungarian plans to upgrade diplomatic relations with Syria will anger influential EU members who have sought to keep their distance from the Damascus regime, ft.com says.

Bashar al-Assad (Image: Harold Escalona / Shutterstock.com)

Budapest has for months been working on a proposal to send a chargé d’affaires back to Syria, according to diplomats in Brussels and Beirut, which would be a precursor to eventually reopening its closed embassy.

While a few European capitals kept up diplomatic ties during the seven-year conflict, this would be the first time an EU member state has moved towards reopening a shuttered embassy in Syria.

Many EU members strongly oppose normalizing relations with Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian regime. One European diplomat in Beirut called Hungary’s proposed move “very annoying”, ft.com reports.

 

 

