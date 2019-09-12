Hungary mulls plans to upgrade diplomatic ties with Syria

BBJ

Hungarian plans to upgrade diplomatic relations with Syria will anger influential EU members who have sought to keep their distance from the Damascus regime, ft.com says.

Bashar al-Assad (Image: Harold Escalona / Shutterstock.com)

Budapest has for months been working on a proposal to send a chargé d’affaires back to Syria, according to diplomats in Brussels and Beirut, which would be a precursor to eventually reopening its closed embassy.

While a few European capitals kept up diplomatic ties during the seven-year conflict, this would be the first time an EU member state has moved towards reopening a shuttered embassy in Syria.

Many EU members strongly oppose normalizing relations with Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian regime. One European diplomat in Beirut called Hungary’s proposed move “very annoying”, ft.com reports.