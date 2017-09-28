Hungarian govʼt begins all-out assault on Soros

BBJ

In its latest "national consultation" shortly to be dispatched to citizens, the Fidesz-led government has formulated seven statements pertaining to the so-called "Soros Plan" for resettlement of migrants in Europe. Meanwhile, index.hu reports that this yearʼs anti-EU and anti-Soros campaigns have already cost Hungarian taxpayers in excess of HUF 7 billion.

An earlier billboard campaign slogan reads: "We donʼt want illegal immigrants," and beneath it: "The Hungarian reforms are working."

Pro-government daily newspaper Magyar Idők on Wednesday published details of the latest "national consultation" document the government is preparing to send to households to gauge opinions on the migration issue and how it affects Hungary.

The document focuses in particular on past statements by Hungarian-born financier and philanthropist George Soros, whom the government accuses of planning to flood Europe with migrants in cahoots with the European Union.

Although the Magyar Idők report describes the seven points featuring in the document as "questions," supported by "info boxes" with quotes from Soros, they are listed as statements with which respondents are invited to agree or disagree.

The seven statements or allegations, as translated by the Budapest Business Journal into English, are:

1. George Soros wants to encourage Brussels to settle at least one million immigrants from Africa and the Middle East annually on the territory of the European Union, and thus in Hungary too.

2. George Soros, together with leaders in Brussels, also plans for the EU member states, including Hungary, to dismantle the border protection fences and open the borders to immigrants.

3. Part of the Soros Plan is for Brussels to forcibly distribute the immigrants gathered in West European countries, with particular regard to the countries of Eastern Europe. Hungary, too, would have to participate in this.

4. Based on the Soros Plan, Brussels would have to oblige every member state, including Hungary, to pay HUF 9 million in state aid to each immigrant.

5. George Soros also wants migrants to receive lighter punishments for crimes they have committed.

6. The goal of the Soros Plan is for the languages and cultures of European countries to be pushed into the background in order to ensure the more rapid integration of illegal immigrants.

7. Part of the Soros Plan is to launch political attacks against countries that oppose immigration, and to impose heavy penalties on these countries.

Online news portal index.hu reports today on the results of a freedom of information request filed by the NGO Átlátszó, a transparency watchdog and online newspaper, which sought to discover the total costs of major government anti-Brussels and anti-Soros campaigns in 2017 thus far (not including the current campaign).

The results show, based on data supplied by the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister, that a total of HUF 7.2 billion of taxpayer money was spent on the "Letʼs stop Brussels!" media campaign and national consultation that ran from April until July, and the "“Letʼs not let Soros have the last laugh!" campaign that followed it.

Index.hu notes that a significant portion of the money spent went to communication platforms favored by the government, not least the HUF 2.16 bln that went to Mediaworks, a concern belonging to the interests of Lőrinc Mészáros, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán whose spectacular rise has been the subject of much press speculation and controversy.