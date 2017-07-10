Fidesz MP: Brussels on way to ‘destroying EU’

BBJ

Pro-migration European policy might “induce an anti-EU atmosphere” and Brussels is “on the right track” towards “destroying the European Union,” said Bence Tuzson, the minister of state for government communication, in a program of government-controlled all-news channel M1 on Friday evening.

Tuzson said that this position is contrary to the “will and best interests” of the people, and thus cannot be maintained for long, official government website kormany.hu reported. Tuzson emphasized that the Hungarian government expects to see a step-by-step change in European politics.

In another turn in the Hungarian government’s increasingly harsh rhetoric against the EU, despite surveys suggesting that the majority of Hungarians are pro-EU, Tuzson said that Brussels is implicitly implementing the plan of Hungarian-born financier and philanthropist George Soros, who he said aims to bring “a million migrants” into Europe on an annual basis, according to kormany.hu.

Tuzson also echoed government communication suggesting that Soros operates a “major network” which he intends to use to change Europe by making nations disappear, with nation-states to be replaced by a “European mass,” according to kormany.hu. “We would like a strong Europe that is based on nations and functions as a strong alliance,” kormany.hu quoted Tuzson as saying.

During his regular interview on state-owned Kossuth Radio on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke similarly by stating that Soros’s “immigration plan is being implemented in Brussels,” kormany.hu reported in a separate entry on the website.