The river’s Budapest embankments could be open to traffic around the middle of next week, he said, according to news wire MTI.

The number of professionals working in flood prevention in Budapest was raised to 5,828, along with 4,012 volunteers. The number of registered volunteers is 15,353, Orbán said.

“Hungary has learned flood protection during the previous floods, and professionals and volunteers know exactly what to do,” the PM said.

Stretch of Areas Under Flood Defense Extended

The stretch of areas put under flood defense operations had to be extended, Orbán also said, as Hungary entered the seventh day of flood prevention. The Danube is expected to recede slowly, he said, adding that no rain was in the forecast for the Austrian section of the river over the next seven days.

The Danube is expected to peak on Thursday in the Dunaremete region, at Mosonmagyaróvár, in north-western Hungary, he added, noting that the Lajta (Leitha) river is expected to peak at Mosonmagyaróvár on Thursday morning at a record water level.

He explained that the monitoring of the flood situation in Austria was continuous where the rivers were receding slowly.

“It is important to keep an eye on slow receding because most flood damage occurs during those periods,” he said.

The stretch of areas put under flood defense operations has been extended by 70 kilometers, the prime minister emphasized.

