He posted the announcement on the X social media platform.

Bertalan Havasi, the PM’s press chief, told MTI that Orbán had canceled his speech at the European Parliament.

The PM also canceled a visit to Vatican City which was due to take place later this week.

In addition, Orbán will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will represent Hungary at the UN GA, he added.