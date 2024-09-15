Lower areas of Margaret Island will be reinforced with sandbags, the statement said on Saturday, adding that depending on the flood situation, the island could be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic mid-next week.

The lower embankment of the Danube is expected to be flooded on Tuesday, the office said. Several sections of the Pest lower embankment and the entirety of the Buda embankment will be closed from 8 p.m. on Monday.

The latest forecasts indicate that the Danube’s water level will peak at over 8 meters in the second half of next week.