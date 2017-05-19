Orbán ready to ‘go to the wall’ to defend views

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Kossuth Radio Friday that while Hungary is willing to alter several laws that have come under attack recently should the courts rule against them, it remains ready to “go to the wall” to defend its standpoints if necessary, according to a report by online news portal index.hu.

(Photo: MTI/ Zoltán Máthé)

In his regular Friday morning interview on government-controlled Kossuth Radio, the prime minister spoke primarily about his recent trip to China, remarking that Hungary is shaping up to gain an important role in Chinese economic policy in the coming 20-30 years. According to Orbán, a country as large as China wants to do business with Hungary because it recognizes its achievements in terms of economic growth and reduced unemployment.

In Orbánʼs view, everything has gone according to the plan worked out with Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and György Matolcsy, now governor of the central bank, when Fidesz assumed power in 2010. He added that if the present government succeeds in winning next yearʼs elections, then economic growth can be expected to rise above 5% by 2020.

Speaking about the ongoing tense relationship with the European Union, culminating in this weekʼs call by MEPs to trigger an Article 7 procedure against Hungary, Orbán described the attitude in Brussels as “depressing,” and indicated that the EU is “sitting on the horse backwards” in its approach to problems. With respect to the relationship of nation-states to the EU center, he added that “they depend on us, not us on them.”