UniCredit donates EUR 40,000 to Hungarian charities

Bence Gaál

UniCredit Foundation has decided to donate a total of EUR 40,000 to three Hungarian charity organizations supporting children, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Globally, UniCredit has awarded EUR 500,000 to charities involved in providing education or healthcare to children.

The EUR 40,000 donation will be distributed between three Hungarian organizations: Piros Orr Bohócdoktorok, SUHANJ!, and Bátor Tábor.

The Piros Orr Bohócdoktorok Foundation sends clown doctors to hospitals to entertain children and elderly patients. The organization will use the donation to expand its "Intenzív Mosoly" program, which will allow them to send clown doctors to even more hospitals. The clown doctors (who are all professional entertainers) aim to divert the attention of children away from medical procedures while also reducing their anxiety by making them laugh.

SUHANJ Foundation provides an opportunity to take part in sports activities for people with disabilities. Thanks to the donation, the foundation will expand its "SUHANJ! Kölykök" program, which aims at helping the integration and physical activities of disabled children, while providing psychological support for parents.

Bátor Tábor Foundation offers therapeutic recreation methods, camps, as well as hospital and online programs to help chronically ill children and their families. With the help of the donation, the foundation will expand its "GO! Tábor bárhol" program. The program was created to aid the recovery of children who are too ill to take part in one of the organizationʼs camps. Therefore, therapy takes place inside the hospital where the child is located.