Techloops aims to connect IT experts with hiring companies

Bence Gaál

Techloop, an online platform connecting IT experts with hiring companies, aims at easing the shortage of professionals in Hungary by offering a bonus of EUR 500 for applicants finding a job through the platform, and making access to the database of job seekers free for companies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Not only for businesses, but for state institutions as well, hiring new IT experts is proving to be a great challenge nowadays," says João Duarte, head of Techloop, which has been helping Hungarian companies hire IT professionals since 2017.

"This is the result of the huge demand, through which professionals are unable to find a clear way. This is why we are offering them a simple, effective platform where they can create their profiles in merely a few moments."

He adds: "Based on their given criteria, we then allow corporations satisfying their expectations and requirements to make contact with them directly. Our whole process, from registration to signing a contract takes 2.5 months on average."

According to the press release, Techloops also protects the anonymity of applicants while asking companies to provide data regarding the salaries offered with the positions advertised. Currently, the platform has 52,000 registered users.

During the summer, the platform was refurbished, simplifying the sharing of experiences and registration down to a few clicks. Companies may also see anonymous profiles after a single click, making the search for the ideal candidate in Techloopʼs database easier, the company says.

"In the past months we received several tips and advice from our users, who shared their user experiences with us," noted Duarte. "Based on their feedback and expectations we carried out several developments, which made database searches easier and the whole website simpler, and generally more user-friendly."

Last year, 27% of Hungarian companies with more than ten employees took on information and communications technology professionals, according to Eurostat data. This means around 10,000 companies employed developers, IT security experts and administrators. Of that 10,000 about 4,700 tried to increase the number of their ICT employees, however the increasingly complicated job market conditions made hiring IT professionals challenging for 55% of companies, the data shows.