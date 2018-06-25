New U.S. ambassador arrives in Hungary

BBJ

The new Ambassador of the United States to Hungary arrived in Budapest on Friday. He has been greeted on behalf of the Hungarian government by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar.

David Cornstein (left) and David Kostelancik (right), with Levente Magyar smiling in the background/ Photo: U.S. Embassy/Facebook



The new ambassador, David Cornstein and his wife, Sheila were also greeted at Liszt Ferenc Airport by the chargé dʼaffairs of the embassy, David Kostelancik, and other staff, online portal index.hu reported.

Cornstein, aged 78, is a businessman and a newcomer to diplomacy. During his Senate hearing in May, he specifically referred to the importance of the freedom of speech, of the press and of religion. He also pointed at CEU as an institution important for both Hungary and the United States. He said that he will ask the Hungarian government to reconsider this issue and let the CEU continue its work.