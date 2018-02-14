David B. Cornstein to be named U.S. Ambassador to Hungary

BBJ

As expected, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has announced his intention to nominate New York businessman David B. Cornstein as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Hungary. The post has been vacant since the departure of Colleen Bell with the inauguration of Trump on January 20, 2017.

David B. Cornstein (photo: CU NY TV)



According to the White House announcement, President Trump declared on February 13 his intention to nominate personnel to key administration posts, among them the ambassadors to Hungary and Poland.

A native New Yorker, David B. Cornstein is chairman of Pinnacle Advisors Ltd., and was previously CEO, president, and ultimately chairman emeritus of Finlay Enterprise, a billion-dollar NASDAQ Stock Exchange Company, noted the announcement.

Cornstein served as chairman of the one-time New York City Off-Track Betting Corporation and as vice chair of the city’s Economic Development Corporation. He earned his BA from Lafayette College and MBA from New York University.

The U.S. Senate will first have to confirm the nomination of the ambassador. If successful, Cornsteinʼs appointment will end a period in which the U.S. has not had an ambassador to Hungary since the end of mission of the previous holder, Colleen Bell, on January 20, 2017. David J. Kostelancik currently acts as chargé dʼaffaires at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest.