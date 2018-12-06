MOL offers help to charities via Multipont loyalty program

Bence Gaál

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has launched a program for helping the sick and those in need by letting Multipont card holders offer their gathered points to three charity organizations, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

MOLʼs charity program began on December 1, with Multipont loyalty card holders able to donate their gained points to Hungarian Interchurch Aid, the Hungarian Clowns for Patients Foundation (Magyar Bohócok a Betegekért), or the Wonderdog Animal-Assisted Therapy Charity Foundation (Csodakutya Állatasszisztált Terápiás Közhasznú Alapítvány). One donated point will mean one forint for the organizations.

Interchurch Aid helps families and children in need, while the Clown Doctors aim at curing with the power of laughter. The Wonderdog Foundation offers assistance to children and adults with disabilities via therapy dogs.

MOLʼs loyalty program, Multipont, has been in effect since 2017. The press release says that the number of registered cards is well above one million, while posting strong and steady growth.

The online platform for donations is accessible on multipont.hu, where clients may pick their organization of choice alongside the amount of donated points.