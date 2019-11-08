Language certification requirement for uni axed

BBJ

The government is going back on its earlier decision that makes an intermediate language certificate necessary for commencing studies at a higher education institution, according to an announcement by Gergely Gulyás, the Minister heading the Prime Ministerʼs Office, government news site kormany.hu reports.

Image: favorita1987/Shutterstock.com

Gulyás argued that the introduction of the requirement would have resulted in serious difficulties in some sectors. As examples, he mentioned the training of nursery school teachers and higher education in agriculture.

The minister admitted that there was no consensus on the revocation of the decision, which was adopted some six years ago. While noting that the language skills of young Hungarians are at the bottom of EU rankings, he added that the government has already adopted measures to improve their language skills.

Regarding future language certificate requirements, Gulyás said he does not see a chance for reinstating the requirement now lifted within the next couple of years.