Hungarian hostage freed in Nigeria

BBJ

The Hungarian citizen kidnapped three weeks ago in Nigeria has returned home, the Counter Terrorism Center (TEK) announced yesterday. It did not detail the circumstances of his gaining freedom.

János Hajdu, the director general of TEK told Hungarian television channel M1 that the Hungarian citizen kidnapped by Nigerian pirates on October 21 has returned home on November 11 and had rejoined his family. Although the conditions in which he had been kept by kidnappers were hard, he is doing well. The kidnappers did not harm him, but "it was no scout camp", Hajdu said.

The director general did not offer details about how the Hungarian came to be freed, nor if a ransom had been paid for his release. He added that TEK, in cooperation with the German secret service is continuing investigations to identify the kidnappers.

A Ukrainian citizen and four men from the Philippines were kidnapped together with the Hungarian sailor on October 21, but Hajdu did not specify if they, too, had been freed.