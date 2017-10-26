Hungarian among crew kidnapped off coast of Nigeria

BBJ

The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed news about the kidnapping of a Hungarian citizen in Nigeria. The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that six crew members of a German container ship had been kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. As of Wednesday, the kidnappers had not issued any demands.

The German owner of the ship, Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG, issued a statement explaining that pirates had attacked the ship on Saturday as it was approaching one of Nigeria’s ports and taken six members of the crew with them. Based on information from the authorities of the countries involved, Reuters stated that the kidnapped persons include four Philippine citizens, a Ukrainian and a Hungarian.

According to a statement published Wednesday on the official government website, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said “the local and German authorities have confirmed that a Hungarian citizen was among the six crew members kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Nigeria on Saturday.”

During a press conference held on another topic, Szijjártó said there is no information yet with respect to the kidnappersʼ possible demands, and that for this reason he does not wish to comment on whether the government would be willing to pay a ransom for the citizenʼs return.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is working on a solution to the matter using all possible consular and diplomatic means and in cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism Center (TEK),” Szijjártó told reporters.

In a statement, TEK informed the press that the ship and its remaining 12 crew members have since left the vicinity of Nigeria.