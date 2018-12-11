HUF 6.5 mln raised at Design Terminal charity auction

BBJ

Design Terminal collected a record of nearly HUF 6.5 million at its traditional "Talent for Good" Christmas charity auction, which supports the work of the Hungarian Interchurch Aid, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Pixabay

As reported earlier, Design Terminal brought together talents for the auction: young entrepreneurs, designers, athletes, innovators and their partners offered products and services for charity.

The full revenue of the event was offered to the Hungarian Interchurch Aid, helping mainly poor families. Similarly to last year, this year’s event marked not only the products of the most successful young designers, but also the innovative services of companies and large business partners mentored by Design Terminal.

Design Terminal is an innovation agency that creates bridges between companies and startups, links different business environments and supports the development of a regional and domestic entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hungary, the press release noted.