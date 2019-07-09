Your cart

Govʼt earmarks HUF 36 bln for local council bus purchases

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 09:30

The government is allocating HUF 35.9 billion in funding to support the purchase of environment-friendly buses by local councils over the next ten years, Péter Kaderják, state secretary at the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, said on Monday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Photo: LaMography/Moni Lázár

The funding will cover up to 20% of the cost of the buses, expected to be mainly electric, by municipalities with populations over 25,000, Kaderják said.

The funding could support the purchase of some 1,290 new buses with a value of around HUF 160 bln, he added.

At least half of the value added of the buses procured by the local councils will be domestic, if possible, he noted.

 

 

