Corvinus, Shanghaiʼs Fudan University announce MBA program

MTI – Econews

Corvinus University of Budapest will launch a joint Master of Business Administration (MBA) program with Shanghai-based Fudan University, the "Shanghai Forum 2019" conference in Budapest heard on Friday, state news agency MTI reported.

The program is part of the support given by Hungary and the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) to Chinaʼs One Belt, One Road Initiative, MNB Governor György Matolcsy said.

Hungary and the Central and East European region act as a bridge between Europe and China, Matolcsy noted.

The joint program will be the first Fudan University has launched abroad, said Chen Zhimin, vice president of Fudan University.

Senior officials of Fudan University, Corvinus and the central bank signed a trilateral agreement at the conference.