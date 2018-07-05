Bomb in Danube successfully extracted

BBJ

Traffic closures in central Budapest have been lifted after a World War 2-era bomb found in the river Danube was successfully extracted and transported from the site. The unexploded ordnance will be destroyed later.

A military ship extracts the bomb (photo: MTI).



A 100-kilogram Soviet bomb has been lifted from the Danube and its fuse dismantled. Road traffic has been restored and those evacuated from nearby buildings permitted to return to their homes, national news agency MTI reported, cited by news portal hvg.hu. The bomb will be transported to a special army site, where it will be destroyed.

The bomb was originally discovered last week when salvaging a car from the Danube. The extraction was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed as it took longer than expected to relocate the bomb.

As reported earlier, the unexploded ordnance was located on the river bed some 50 meters from the Buda end of Erzsébet Bridge in the direction of Lánchíd. The bomb squad encountered no major problem during the extraction today.