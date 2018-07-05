Central Budapest closed down for bomb extraction

BBJ

Earlier this week a World War 2-era bomb was found in the river Danube, between the Erzsébet and Lánchíd bridges in Budapest. The removal of the unexploded ordnance started this morning and will involve closing several areas of the city.

Photo is illustrative.

From 8 a.m., several areas have been closed off in Districts I, V and XI and buildings temporarily evacuated. The end of the closures has not been communicated; they will remain in effect as long as necessary.

The shutdown affects all areas near the bridges and on both sides of the river. In total, four buildings and the Rudas baths have been evacuated on Döbrentei tér and along Várkert rakpart. Boat traffic has also been suspended from 10 a.m.

The unexploded ordnance was located on the river bed some 50 meters from the Buda end of Erzsébet Bridge in the direction of Lánchíd, according to news website atv.hu.

A full list of closed streets and areas, including a map, is available on the police website.