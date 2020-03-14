MNB warns against phishers

Nicholas Pongratz

Using the coronavirus as a backdrop, some phishing attempts have also begun, warns adozona.hu.

Image by Jessica Fejos

It is advisable to immediately delete unsolicited e-mails requesting confidential bank identifiers, and not to enter the data on websites with the same content, according to a statement on the website of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

According to international information, there have been several cases of cybercrime in the past where access requests have been linked to the coronavirus, for example concerning the purchase or delivery of masks or medicinal products.

The sole purpose of these emails or websites is to cheat money and/or information from unsuspecting victims, adozona.hu notes.