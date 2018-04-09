China-CEE Fund II assets reach USD 800 mln

MTI – Econews

Assets of the China-Central and Eastern Europe Investment Cooperation Fund II, established in November 2017 to invest further in the 16 countries of the CEE region, have reached USD 800 million, contributor Magyar Eximbank said on Friday.

The second phase of the fund has an investment strategy similar to that of the first phase, which has made twelve investments in the energy, education, healthcare, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors in the region, said Hungarian national news agency MTI.

Along with Magyar Eximbank, China Exim Bank, Chinaʼs state-owned Silk Road Fund and CEE Equity Partners Ltd. have made commitments to the fund.

The fund is registered in Luxembourg as The China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-operation Fund II SCS SICAV-SIF. China-CEE Management S.a r.l. is the general partner of the fund and CEE Equity Partners is the sole investment advisor.