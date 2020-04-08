Solar accounts for 1/4 of electricity production

Nicholas Pongratz

Proportional solar energy use reached an all-time high on Sunday, when it accounted for 27.3% of total Hungarian electricity production, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Sunny weather, a lot of solar investment in recent years and, of course, declining consumption due to the coronavirus have also contributed to this exceptionally high rate.

In another peak, renewables accounted for 34.6% of total Hungarian electricity generation on Sunday, an unprecedented proportion. It is clear from the figures that solar energy plays a decisive role in Hungary among renewable energy sources, penzcentrum.hu adds.