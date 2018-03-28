MOL inaugurates gas processing plant in Pakistan

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Tuesday said its Pakistani unit inaugurated a USD 15 million gas processing plant near Kohat, in the north of the country. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi participated at the ceremony.

Berislav Gaso, head of MOLʼs upstream business, said the company plans further big investments in Pakistan, with the cooperation of the government, national news agency MTI reported.

The plant was commissioned in December to process gas from the Tolanj X-1 and Tolanj West-1 gas wells. The wells are in the TAL block, which MOL operates. Daily output of the block exceeded 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent last year, making MOL Pakistanʼs biggest LPG producer, the second biggest oil and condensate producer, and the seventh biggest gas producer.

MOL has an 8.42% stake in production in the TAL block.