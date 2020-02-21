Hungary, Slovakia sign MoU on gas interconnector expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungary and Slovakia signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday on expanding gas interconnector capacity, state news wire MTI reports.

The agreement was signed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Minister of Economy Peter Žiga.

Szijjártó said the sides want to boost the bidirectional capacity of the interconnector between the gas networks of the two countries to an annual 5.3 billion cubic meters. A capacity contracting procedure will be launched in the summer, he added.

The interconnector, which started commercial operation in 2015, now has an annual firm transmission capacity of 4.5 bln cubic meters from Slovakia to Hungary and an interruptible capacity of 1.8 bln cubic meters in reverse mode.

Szijjártó noted that Hungary would start taking deliveries of gas through the TurkStream pipeline from 2021, and the volume the country doesnʼt use could be delivered to Slovakia.

Russia started delivering gas to Turkey through the TurkStream pipeline, which runs under the Black Sea, in January. The pipeline, designed to bypass Ukraine, is being extended towards Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary.