Hungary could buy LNG from Qatar from 2021

MTI – Econews

Hungary could start taking deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar from 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told Hungarian news agency MTI by phone from Doha on Tuesday.

"The Qataris have expressed their clear-cut openness to start negotiations with Hungary on [LNG] deliveries via Croatia. Qatari gas could appear in Hungaryʼs energy mix as soon as 2021, improving the security of the countryʼs energy supply and contributing to more favorable prices," Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó noted that an LNG terminal Croatia is building off the coast would be completed in January 2021, providing the infrastructure necessary for Hungary to take deliveries of Qatari gas.

Qatar exports more than 100 billion cubic metres of gas a year at present and wants to raise that volume to an annual 145 billion cubic metres, he added.