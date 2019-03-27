Electronic waste collection rate below average in Hungary

BBJ

About 6 kilograms of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) was collected per inhabitant in Hungary in 2016, under the 8.9 kg average for the European Union as a whole, but close to the average for the region.

Image: Pixabay

The WEEE collection rate stood at 8.7 kg per inhabitant in the Czech Republic, 6.1 kg in Poland, and 5.2 kg in Slovakia, show data compiled by Eurostat, the statistical agency of the European Union.

Eurostat noted that differences in the amount of WEEE collected reflects levels of consumption of electrical and electronic goods as well as the performance of waste collection schemes.