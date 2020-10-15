Eesti Energia to establish separate free market network services company

Energy Today

On Jan. 1, 2021, a new service company Enefit Connect will start operating, as part of the Eesti Energia Group, to manage electricity networks and a major portion of the street lighting network in Estonia, build internet network, develop the charging network for electric cars and offer its clients new energy solutions based on contemporary technology, according to a report by Baltic-course.

The current network company of the group, Elektrilevi, will in the future only offer the electricity distribution network service regulated by the state.

The aim of the change is to allow the provision of regulated distribution network services to focus on its strength, and for services based on free-market logic to bring new value based on modern technology to the customer, Eesti Energia said in a press release on Tuesday.