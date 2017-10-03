BCSDH set for 10th anniversary celebration

BBJ

The Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH) will celebrate its tenth anniversary with the Sustainable Future and Leading Women awards, and the launch of its yearly Action 2020 Hungary recommendations on October 12.

Guest speaker Gerd Leonhard, futurologist and CEO of Future Agency.

The keynote speaker, via a live remote presentation, will be Gerd Leonhard, the CEO of Future Agency, a futurologist and one of the top 100 most influential people in Europe, according to Wired Magazine in 2015. He will give a talk entitled “Technology vs. Humanity.”

This will be followed by a presentation entitled “Flexible Work for the Sustainable Labor Market,” given by Attila Chikán, BCSDH president, and a round table discussion on existing business solutions.

This, in turn, will be followed by the Sustainable Future and Leading Women award ceremonies, and details of the “Future Leaders” talent program 2017.

The jubilee celebration is being held at the ÖbölHáz, Kopaszi gát 2, in District 11 of Budapest. It starts at 11 a.m., with lunch at 12.45 p.m.

Presentations and discussions will be simultaneously interpreted into English or Hungarian. Participation is free for BCSDH member companies, along with CEOs and experts who have joined the Action 2020 Hungary program. For all others, tickets cost HUF 15,000 plus VAT. To guarantee a seat, registration should be submitted by October 6.

The BCSDH is the national partner organization of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

“The mission of BCSD Hungary is to promote sustainable development among their members and other actors of the Hungarian economy, thus generating new and innovative thinking for improving their competitiveness, which eventually should contribute to the sustainable development of the economy, to the quality of life and the preservation of environmental and natural resources,” according to the organizationʼs website.

