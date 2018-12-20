Aldi, E.ON to build EV charging stations at 123 stores

BBJ

The Hungarian units of German discount store chain Aldi and German utility company E.ON will install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the parking lots of 123 Aldi supermarkets around the country, while vowing to include charging stations at most stores built in the future.

Photo by LaMography

A total of more than 360 charging stations will be installed in the parking lots under the cooperation agreement, which runs for ten years with a five-year extension option, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We are living in a new world of energy, which offers a lot of previously unknown opportunities," said Zsolt Jamniczky, a member of E.ON Hungaryʼs board. "However, for the spreading of these, it is indispensable to have partners who are open to the future, lead the way in business solutions, and courageously utilize the advantages offered by technological development. Electric cars constitute a key area of the future, with development expected to accelerate at sonic speeds. The agreement with Aldi means the creation of a unified countrywide network, which is a breakthrough on this way."

"As a company responsible for the liveable and sustainable future, we are constantly decreasing our CO2 footprint," said Bernhard Haider, CEO of Aldi Magyarország Élelmiszer Bt. "Almost all of our stores run on green electricity, and our operation just became carbon-neutral this year, as we are counterbalancing our greenhouse gas emissions from our operations with the support of climate protection projects. Furthermore, we have put into operation household solar power plants at two of our stores."

The companies noted that there are more than 4,000 all-electric vehicles on Hungarian roads at present, up from just 300 in 2015. There are about the same number of plug-in hybrids.