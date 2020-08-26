Wine prices differ according to designation

Nicholas Pongratz

The domestic sales prices of wines belonging to different protection categories of origin have changed in various ways, according to data published by the NAIK Agricultural Research Institute, writes Világgazdaság (Global Economy).

Image by Pixabay

According to the research, the selling prices of domestically produced and sold wines without a geographical indication (FN) and with a protected geographical indication (PGI) increased by 9% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The processing sales price of PGI white wines increased by 3% to HUF 18,500 per hectolitre, while the processing price of FN wines per hectare decreased by 2.5% to HUF 19,900.

While the export price of PGI wines increased by 9% to HUF 26,600, exports of wines without a protected geographical indication, on the other hand, fell by almost 6% in the first seven months of 2020 compared to a year earlier.