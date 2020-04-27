Weekly Plusz bond sales climb

MTI – Econews

The latest weekly sales of the Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors have climbed to HUF 53.2 billion, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK).

Sales were more than double the HUF 20 bln in the previous week.

Total subscription of the bond, launched in June of last year, now stands at approximately HUF 3.991 trillion.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.