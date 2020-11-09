Vocational training centers to be established at cost of HUF 3 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

The vocational training system will be supported with the establishment of sectoral training centers under a priority project with funding of more than HUF 3 billion, announced Parliamentary and Strategic State Secretary Tamás Schanda, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, according to novekedes.hu.

Photo by Atelier211/Shutterstock.com

Schanda said the program aims to develop relationships between institutions in the field of practical training, improve school infrastructure, and provide professional and methodological support to vocational training centers involved in setting up sectoral training bases.