Vocational training centers to be established at cost of HUF 3 bln

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The vocational training system will be supported with the establishment of sectoral training centers under a priority project with funding of more than HUF 3 billion, announced Parliamentary and Strategic State Secretary Tamás Schanda, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, according to novekedes.hu.
Schanda said the program aims to develop relationships between institutions in the field of practical training, improve school infrastructure, and provide professional and methodological support to vocational training centers involved in setting up sectoral training bases.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben