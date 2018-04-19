V4 ministers sign MoU on industrial policy cooperation

BBJ

Economy ministers of the Visegrád Group - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia - signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperating in the area of industrial policy in Budapest on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Hungaryʼs Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vladimír Bärtl, Polandʼs Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology Marcin Ociepa, and Rastislav Chovanec, state secretary at the Slovak Economy Ministry.

"Amidst the global competition, Europe needs a new industrial policy; one which bolsters innovation capacities, facilitates the faster introduction of new technologies and fosters entrepreneurial spirit, thus ensuring the position of the Visegrád Four as the EU’s growth engine," Varga was cited as saying by government website kormany.hu, speaking at a press conference held after the V4 ministerial-level meeting.

"It is our goal for the region to become a flagship for the development of robotic and artificial intelligence in the coming decade," state news wire MTI quoted Varga as saying at the signing. "It is the joint task of the Visegrád governments to support access to regional and global markets for promising SMEs operating in the region," he added.

Chovanec said the V4 countries face similar problems and challenges, such as managing the family business generation shift, MTI reported. The countries can cooperate on shaping the ideas of smart industry and smart cities, strengthening supply chains and supporting the competitiveness of SMEs, he added.

Ociepa said the Polish government believes electromobility, new industrial trends and smart cities must be made priorities.

The heads of the V4 countriesʼ statistics offices also signed a cooperation agreement at the meeting in Budapest on Thursday. Bärtl welcomed the latter agreement, noting the importance of statistics to support the V4 countriesʼ economic environment.