Trade education low in Hungary

BBJ

Hungary is among the countries with the lowest share of upper secondary school pupils enrolled in vocational education, EU statistical body Eurostat says.

At 23%, Hungary was only ahead of Cyprus (17%) and Ireland (10%) in 2017, the year the latest figures are based on. The highest share of upper secondary school age pupils enrolled in vocational education is local peer the Czech Republic and Finland (both 72%).

In 13 EU Member States, more than half of all upper secondary pupils studied vocational programs in 2017. After the top two come Slovenia (71%), Croatia (70%), Austria and Slovakia (both 69%), and the Netherlands (68%), Eurostat says.