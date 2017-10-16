State funding for R&D down sharply in 2016

BBJ

Spending on research and development in Hungary came to more than HUF 427 billion in 2016, down 8.8% in current prices from a year earlier and representing 1.22% of GDP, shows a summary of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported by state news wire MTI on Friday.

State financing for research and development declined by a substantial 30.9% to HUF 112 bln, accounting for 26.2% of total R&D funding in 2016, down from 34.6% a year earlier.

Businesses, on the other hand, played an increased role in funding research and development. The business sector spent more than HUF 241 bln on R&D in 2016, up 3.5% from a year earlier, and accounting for 56.4% of total R&D funding, compared to 49.7% in 2015.

Foreign resources for R&D came close to HUF 71 bln last year, up 1.2% from 2015. The share of foreign resources thus rose from 15.0% to 16.6%.

The trend of earlier years continued with the fall in the number of R&D units and in the number of staff actively engaged in research and development activity. In 2016, there were 2,727 research units, down 2.6% from a year earlier, while the number of people working in research fell 2.8%. The number of assistant staff per 100 researchers and developers was down to 24, from 28 in 2015.

About 54,600 people worked in R&D in Hungary last year, including 38,900 researchers and 9,100 assistants.