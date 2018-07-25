Sales of retail shops shows momentous growth

BBJ

The volume of sales in retail shops increased by 7.1% in May, according to raw data, and by 7.7% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported in a second estimate.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 5.6% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.8% in non-food retail shops and by 8.1% in automotive fuel retailing. In January–May 2018, the volume of sales – also according to calendar adjusted data – was 7.1% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In May 2018, compared to the same period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects the volume of sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing increased by 7.7%. (The data of the second estimate was 0.1 percentage point lower than those published in the first estimate.)

The volume of sales increased by 5.6% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales grew by 6.4% in non-specialized food and beverages shops accounting for 76% of food retailing and by 2.9% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased by a total of 9.8%. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (15%), second hand goods shops (12%), pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (8.2%), books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (7.3%), furniture and electrical goods stores (6%), as well as in textiles, clothing and footwear shops (5.1%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 4.2% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 27%, continuing a multi-year expansion. The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations increased by 8.1%. Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 9.4%.

In May 2018, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 955 billion at current prices. Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 45% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 38% and 17% respectively.

In January–May 2018, compared to the same period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 7.1%. The volume of sales rose by 4.7% in food, drinks and tobacco shops, by 9.6% in non-food retail trade and by 7.9% in automotive fuel retailing.