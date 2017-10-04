Retail shops see accelerated sales in August

BBJ

In August 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 4.6% compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Wednesday.

The volume of sales in August, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.9% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.7% in non-food retail shops, and by 2.6% in automotive fuel retail.

The pace of growth accelerated from July, when both unadjusted and adjusted growth was 4.2%. Sales growth accelerated from the previous month in the food and non-food categories, but slowed for fuel sales.

In January–August 2017, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.0% higher than in the corresponding eight-month period of the previous year, as food sales climbed 2.3%, non-food sales increased 6.8%, and fuel sales were up 3.2%.

The KSH will publish a second estimate of August retail data on October 24.