Retail sales see 4.2% increase in July

BBJ

In July 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 4.2% compared to the same month of 2016, a second estimate of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows. The figure is 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the first estimate on September 5.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 1.9% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.5% in non-food retail shops, and by 3.4% in automotive fuel retail.

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 3.1% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 24%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

In July 2017, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, amounted to HUF 901 billion at current prices. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 47% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 37% and 16%, respectively.

In January–July 2017, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 3.9% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the first seven months, the volume of sales rose by 2.2% year-on-year in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 6.6% in non-food retail, and by 3.4% in automotive fuel retail.

A first estimate of turnover in the retail trade in August 2017 will be published by the KSH on October 4.