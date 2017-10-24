Research shows online shoe sales rising

During the last six months, Hungarians bought on average 2.3 shoes. According to data released by market research company GfK, online shops are increasingly popular, even if customers cannot try shoes before buying them.

In most cases, according to the GfK research conducted nationwide and reported by business daily Világgazdaság, customers prefer to buy from shoe shop chains, but women also frequently visit Chinese shops: the research shows 23% visited one during their last shoe purchase. Young Hungarians in their 20s and 30s prefer online shops, the research adds.

Another recent study also confirmed the rise in online shopping, but with customers increasingly complaining about difficulties returning flawed products.

The research revealed that every second man buys shoes sized 42 or 43. Only 7% wear sizes over 45 and only 1% under 40. In the case of women, they wear mostly size 38, while 2% wear sizes under 36 and 5% above 40.