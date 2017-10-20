Online commerce growing, but problems remain

This year the growth of online commerce in Hungary could reach 20%, although many are still distrustful towards shopping on the internet. Black Friday, due next month, gives a strong impetus to spending money in the virtual space.

In one year, the percentage of online shoppers among Hungarians aged 18-59 grew from 16% to 26%. One contributing factor is the fairly good internet access: 76% of Hungarian housholds have such a connection, Nielsen market research company told business daily Világgazdaság.

Commercial revenues increase by 4-6% every year in traditional channels. Compared to that, in the virtual space the revenue increase is 20-30% each year.

The products sold are mostly from the technology and clothing sectors, but orders have started to increase for fresh food too, Ferenc Dávid, the secretary general of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers told Világgazdaság.

Despite the comfort offered by online shopping, buyers still have a fair amount of distrust. About 48% of them would like to try the product before buying it and 23% of respondents do not trust online payments.

Recurring buyers are not happy either: 74% complained that the shipping cost is paid by the buyer in the case of returning a flawed product. Beyond that, 30% are unhappy with delays in shipment and 27% are reluctant to register their personal data.