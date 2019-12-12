Radical changes in vocational training on the way

Parliament has adopted additional legislative amendments to complete the legal framework for new vocational training, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) said.

Photo by Atelier211/Shutterstock.com

According to the ministry, the system based on the Austrian model will lead to better, more flexible, more practical vocational training, higher teacher salaries and scholarships for students.

The institutional structure of vocational training will change from the next academic year onwards, in line with the sectoral changes in the law. There are two types of vocational training institutions: the technical school and the vocational training school. The technical school is the venue for quality vocational education, and the five-year training combines the benefits of high school and vocational training.

The aim of the strengthened vocational training system is to provide well-prepared young people with valuable knowledge in the labor market to domestic enterprises, thus contributing to long-term sustainable economic growth and further employment, ITM underlined in its statement.