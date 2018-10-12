Number of malls, hypermarkets stagnates

MTI – Econews

The number of shopping malls and hypermarkets has stagnated in Hungary since 2010, a summary of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

There were 121 shopping malls in the country at the end of 2017, just seven more than at the end of 2010. The number of hypermarkets dropped by two to 164 during the same period. In the capital alone there were 41 shopping centers and 22 hypermarkets at the end of last year.

Under KSH’s nomenclature, hypermarkets must have an area of at least 3,000 sqm and shopping malls an area of at least 5,000 sqm. KSH noted that Hungary introduced a general ban on construction of all retail units with an area larger than 300 sqm from 2012; however, investors and business owners may apply for an exemption to the rule.