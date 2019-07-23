Number of companies operating in Hungary down 8,000 in a year

BBJ

Company information firm Bisnode Kft. said that the number of businesses operating in Hungary was down by 8,000 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, mfor.hu reported.

The number of active businesses edged down from 499,804 in 2018 to 491,687 in 2019. Willingness to launch a new business increased 8%, lifting the number of newly formed companies to 14,935, some 1,129 more than in 2018. Bisnode registered 14 bankruptcies, and 19,534 terminations, some 4% more compared to previous year.

In terms of industry share, the most newly formed companies were created in the construction business, but non-metallic mineral production is also popular, mfor.hu noted.